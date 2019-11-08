Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is dismissing impeachment against President Donald Trump as a bridge too far.

In an interview with CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell, Haley said, “You’re going to impeach a president for asking for a favor that didn’t happen and giving money and it wasn’t withheld? I don’t know what you would impeach him on.”

She went on to call it “the death penalty for a public official,” saying, “There’s nothing in that transcript that warrants the death penalty for the president”

Norah O’Donnell said, “To be clear, it was not a complete transcript. There are still things that are missing from it, and in it he does say, ‘I would like you to do us a favor, though.'”

“The Ukrainians never did the investigation, and the president released the funds,” Haley said. “I mean, when you look at those, there’s just nothing impeachable there. And more than that, I think the biggest thing that bothers me is the American people should decide this. Why do we have a bunch of people in Congress making this decision?”

via CBS.

