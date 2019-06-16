On Fox News Bernie Sanders Responds to Poll Slide By Noting He Still Beats Trump By a Lot

Independent Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders responded to his eroding primary poll numbers by telling Fox News anchor Chris Wallace that he’s still beating President Donald Trump in general election polls. By a lot.

On this week’s edition of Fox News Sunday, Wallace pointed to Sanders’ slide among Democrats in a new Fox News poll, which showed Sanders going from 23 percent support in March to 17 in May, and just 13 percent in the June poll.

“You, sir, have dropped sharply,” Wallace said, and asked “How do you explain it?”

“Well I explain it in the sense that polls go up and polls go down,” Sanders said, adding “but the other part of the poll, if I heard you correctly, Chris, is that I’m beating President Trump fairly decisively, which is consistent with all of the polls that I have seen.”

“I think, frankly, I am the strongest candidate to defeat Trump,” Sanders continued. “I think we can win in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan, and some of the other battleground states, and that’s a fight that I look forward to.”

Sanders is correct that in the new Fox Poll, he beats Trump head-to-head by more than every other candidate except former Vice President Joe Biden, with whom he is essentially tied on the question. Biden defeats Trump 49 percent to 39, while Sanders leads Trump 49-40.

Wallace also noted that Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is slightly ahead of Sanders in a new battleground poll, and tried to get Sanders to contrast himself with Warren, but Sanders wouldn’t bite.

Watch the clip above, via Fox.

