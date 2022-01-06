One Year After Declaring He Was Done With Trump, Lindsey Graham Trashes Biden’s Jan. 6 Speech as ‘Brazen Politicization’

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) wasted no time ripping Joe Biden for his speech remembering Jan. 6, accusing the president of “brazen politicization.”

Biden never mentioned Donald Trump’s name in his address on year after the storming of the Capitol, but slammed his predecessor for refusing to accept the results of the 2020 election, inciting the violence that day, and then doing nothing as he watched it unfold on television.

Graham disagreed with the tenor of Biden’s speech, which he blasted in a tweet that somehow invoked the Taliban.

“What brazen politicization of January 6 by President Biden,” Graham seethed. “I wonder if the Taliban who now rule Afghanistan with al-Qaeda elements present, contrary to President Biden’s beliefs, are allowing this speech to be carried?”

This, of course, is very different from what Graham said a year ago on the day of the Capitol riot. The senator claimed that he was done with Trump, moments after the extraordinary violence and mayhem of that day, as Congress was about to certify the former president’s defeat.

“Trump and I, we’ve had a hell of a journey. I hate it to end this way. Oh my God, I hate it,” Graham said just about a year ago. “From my point of view, he’s been a consequential president, but today, first thing you’ll see. All I can say is a count me out. Enough is enough.”

In the months that followed, Graham went back to being one of Trump’s most vocal defenders.

