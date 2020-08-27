The parents of humanitarian aid worker Kayla Mueller, who was taken hostage by ISIS and killed in 2015, spoke at the RNC convention Thursday night to thank President Donald Trump and blast the Obama administration for not doing more to help them.

Carl and Marsha Mueller talked very emotionally about their daughter growing and the horrors of what she endured.

Her father said, “For 18 months she endured and we endured an agonizing back and forth between us, the Obama administration, and ISIS. We put all our faith in the government, but the government let us down. President Obama refused to meet with us until ISIS had already beheaded other Americans. To this day we’ve never heard from Joe Biden. Instead, the Obama administration hid behind policy so much that we felt hopeless when they kept us from negotiating to save Kayla’s life.”

“The Obama administration kept telling us they were doing everything they could, but their version of everything wasn’t enough. What a difference a president makes,” he continued. “The Trump team gave us empathy we never received from the Obama administration. The Obama administration said it was doing everything it could. The trump administration is. Let me just say this. Kayla should be here. If Donald Trump had been president when Kayla was captured, she would be here today.”

Her mother said, “Eight months into Kayla’s captivity, another hostage was able to smuggle out a letter Kayla had written. As we read it, we could see that God was holding her in his arms. In her words, she felt tenderly cradled in free-fall. She also wrote, ‘I have been shown in darkness light and have learned that even in prison, one can be free. I am grateful.'”

She teared up as she read her daughter’s words and said, “Carl and I support Donald Trump because of his commitment to make and keep America great. Not with the power of the government, but with the passion of people like Kayla.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]