Parkland Father That Matt Gaetz Tried to Boot From Hearing Pans Congressman: ‘He’s a Salesperson’

Manuel Oliver, the father of a high school student who was killed in the Parkland mass shooting, appeared on MSNBC’s Morning Joe Thursday to talk about his clash with Rep. Matt Gaetz at a congressional hearing on gun violence.

Gaetz argued for a wall at the southern border during the hearing, prompting vocal protests from Oliver, the father of Parkland victim Joaquin, and Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was also killed in the shooting. The Florida Republican tried to have the two men removed from the hearing.

“I had no idea who this person was before yesterday,” Oliver said on MSNBC of Gaetz. “He’s a salesperson from the Republican Party.”

“The reason why I called him a salesperson is because he’s selling a product that has no relationship at all to what the discussion was about,” Oliver continued. “This person came in trying to solve the problem with the argument that we need a wall. We’re discussing about gun violence in this room and how are we going to end with this epidemic. And a member of this commission, that should be qualified to sit down and understand our concerns, not only my personal concern as a father of a victim, but there is also a lot of young people in this room trying to stay alive. And it was very offensive that the only side of the story that seems to bother them is this wall.”

“What I said is, remember my son, remember us,” he explained. “And then he pointed at me like that. And you don’t point at me like that. And then he tried to get me out of the room. And you don’t do that.”

“You don’t get me out of any room,” Oliver added. “I’ll get you out of that room as soon as I have the chance to vote for someone else.”

