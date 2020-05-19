On Monday night, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that President Donald Trump shouldn’t be taking hydroxychloroquine in part because he’s “morbidly obese.”

The president responded in comments to reporters Tuesday, initially dismissing Pelosi’s remarks before bringing her up a few minutes later and saying, “Pelosi is a sick woman. She’s got a lot of problems, a lot of mental problems.”

Pelosi spoke today with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace, who started by saying, “What you said is actually something that can be corroborated in the White House’s release of the president’s last physical, which is that his weight does qualify him to be morbidly obese.”

“I didn’t know that he would be so sensitive,” Pelosi responded, saying “he’s always talking about” other people’s weight.

“Wo much of the time has been spent on what he said rather than that, I think he should recognize his words weigh a ton. Instead of telling people to put Lysol into their lungs or taking a medication that’s not been approved except under certain circumstances,” she continued.

