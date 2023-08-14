Pence Dodges When Pushed Twice On Whether or Not He’s Still a ‘MAGA Republican’

NBC’s Chuck Todd pressed former Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday as to whether or not he still considers himself a “MAGA Republican.”

Pence, who has found himself at odds with his former boss Donald Trump and the MAGA movement, dodged the question to the best of his ability.

“Do you consider yourself a MAGA Republican?” Todd asked of the 2024 GOP presidential candidate.

After a pause, Pence answered, “I’m incredibly proud of what we did in the Trump-Pence administration for four years and you better believe it.”

“In those four years after eight years of the slowest recovery since the Great Depression, eight years under Barack Obama and Joe Biden that saw military cuts that hollowed out our military. Eight years of liberals on our courts under the Trump administration with the support of MAGA Americans, we literally did make America great,” he continued as Todd interjected.

“Do you feel like you are a MAGA Republican or not?” Todd pressed.

“Look, look, I’m a Christian, a conservative, and a Republican in that order. I’ve always said that people who know me know those are my values, those are my ideals. And I really believe that the agenda that I’ve always been about, that I’m looking forward to making, I’ve taken to that debate stage is the agenda that will bring this country all the way back,” Pence replied as Todd moved on.

Watch the full clip above via NBC.

