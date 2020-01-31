On the eve of what looks like a near-certain Senate vote to acquit President Donald Trump on impeachment articles, the very pro-Trump morning show Fox & Friends took something of a victory lap on behalf of the commander in chief.

Amidst the celebration, however, co-host Brian Kilmeade appeared to criticize Trump’s sending his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani on a “maverick” mission to investigate his domestic political rival Joe Biden and his dealings with Ukraine.

Kilmeade said that, after this impeachment ordeal, President Trump “has to be smarter about doing the maverick thing like sending Rudy Giuliani with a cowboy hat to the Ukraine to go ahead and do something.” Kilmeade added that Trump opened up “all his critics to this whole three-month, four-month process by doing that, instead of just saying I want you to meet my investigator, Rudy is going to do me a favor and go to the Ukraine.”

Fox & Friends Weekend host Pete Hegseth appeared to concede that Trump’s sending Giuliani to ostensibly kneecap Biden wasn’t ideal, or at least something he could do better in his second term.

Following Kilmeade’s criticism, Hegseth opined “on that level, it is a learning opportunity for a second term.” He then noted that Trumps base don’t really care about these sorts of controversies, noting that “a lot of people give him a great deal of grace to him.”

“You go into these rallies and talk to them, and they say “listen, he hasn’t been politician.”

Watch above via Fox News.

