Pete Hegseth Reacts To Old Clip Of Biden Saying, ‘It Wouldn’t Matter a Whole Lot’ If Haiti Were To Sink Into the Sea: ‘Sounds Pretty Racist To Me’

Thousands of Haitian migrants have gathered at the southern border in recent weeks seeking entry into the United States. While the Biden administration has said it will return them to Haiti, many are being allowed into the U.S., though it is not clear how many. President Joe Biden has taken heat from conservatives for his handling of the crisis as the numbers of encounters and crossings have surged this year.

On Wednesday’s edition of Primetime on Fox News, host Pete Hegseth slammed the president after White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was unable to say earlier that day whether Biden has ever been to the border in his life.

“Maybe the White House will come up with some obscure former visit,” said Hegseth. “But the point still holds. He doesn’t care. He never has. And now he’s a useful tool for the open border left who completely controls, you know, that big white building he currently wanders around in. Biden has no idea what’s going on in Texas. But he has had some strong opinions on Haiti in the past.”

The host then played a clip of then-Senator Biden being interviewed by Charlie Rose in 1994. Biden said at the time, “If Haiti – a godawful thing to say – if Haiti just quietly sunk into the Caribbean or rose up 300 feet, it wouldn’t matter a whole lot.”

The clip cut off the rest of Biden’s sentence, which was “in terms of our interest.” Even still, his remark was cringe.

“Sounds pretty racist to me,” said Hegseth. “Now he says he is going to deport them but he’s actually not. So now he’s just a racist and a liar.”

Watch above via Fox News.

