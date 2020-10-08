<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Pro-Trump pundit Raheem Kassam railed against Fox News on his show Thursday afternoon, saying the network “absolutely blows.”

In an interview with Trump campaign adviser Harlan Hill — who was just banned from Fox News after calling Sen. Kamala Harris an “insufferable lying bitch” on Twitter — Kassam trashed Fox News, a network he appears on frequently.

When Hill defended the network, despite his ban, Kassam objected.

“I don’t think Fox News is a bulwark against the left at all, I think they are enablers of the left,” Kassam said. “Look at the people they have banned,” he added, listing a series of personalities that have been banned or fired for running afoul of the network’s editorial policies, as well as Bill O’Reilly.

Kassam continued to rip into Fox News, saying the network provides just “an hour of conservative programming, maybe two — if you include Laura.”

Kassam appeared on Fox News as recently as September 15, when he was a guest on Laura Ingraham’s show.

“I’m not interested in what Sean Hannity has to say anymore, because Sean Hannity says the same thing everyday,” he added.

“As long as Tucker [Carlson] and Ingraham and a few other people are there, I’m not going speak ill of Fox,” Hill stated, to which Kassam replied, “Well, I’ll do it for you.”

“The Fox News Network absolutely blows, it is an insufferable lying –” Kassam said, playing on Hill’s tweet bashing Harris. “It’s becoming increasingly clear to people, every single day, that it has just gone so far away from its purpose.”

Kassam concluded by taking aim at Fox News executives, claiming without evidence that they have donated “millions” to Joe Biden’s campaign.

“And we still trust this network?” he asked.

When asked about his comments and whether he is worried about no longer appearing on Fox News, Kassam told Mediaite, “I trust the producers and bookers who reach out to me to understand how banning Harlan Hill and not banning people who call Donald Trump a fascist is a silly little move designed to kowtow to the left.”

Kassam also clarified that his remarks about the network being “insufferable” were “tongue-in-cheek puns on Harlan’s hilarious tweet.”

Hill — who said he has appeared on hundreds of Fox News segments — has not been on the network this year, but he has been on Fox Business as a guest a handful of times. Fox News drew some praise for the banning — Steve Schmidt of the Lincoln Project called the move “the right choice.”

Watch above, via The National Pulse, starting at the 6 minute mark.

