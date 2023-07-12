UPDATE — CNN Apologizes After Getting Slammed for Misgendering Dylan Mulvaney In Bud Light Segment
CNN correspondent Ryan Young drew online outrage for his coverage on the Bud Light-Dylan Mulvaney controversy after he misgendered the transgender influencer.
The failure to use Mulvaney’s preferred pronouns of “they” happened on Tuesday when Young was on CNN News Central to cover the ongoing backlash Bud Light has faced ever since their promotional partnership with the TikTok star.
The report was a continuation of Young’s previous Bud Light coverage, during which he found that the beer was available at Kid Rock’s bar in Nashville (despite the rocker’s clear sign-on for boycotting the company).
After airing some man-on-the-street interviews with people about the controversy, Young twice referred to Mulvaney as “he” while addressing other reactions he heard. It was also at this point that Young slipped up while enunciating Mulvaney’s first name.
We even talked to a bar in Chicago. One bar was telling us they’re not going to serve [Bud Light] because they don’t like the way [Dylvan] Mulvaney was treated after this whole controversy started.
He, of course, is the transgender person they were gonna sponsor and go along with Bud Light. They didn’t like how Bud Light didn’t stand by him after all this.
Neither Young, nor Kate Bolduan gave any kind of correction about Mulvaney as the segment wrapped, and they were called out for it by left wing audiences:
On Wednesday, Bolduan used her sign-off on CNN News Central to apologize for the misgendering:
Yesterday in a segment about transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who was featured in Bud Light’s recent campaign, she was mistakenly referred to by the wrong pronouns. CNN aims to honor individuals’ ways of identifying themselves and we apologize for that error.
Editor’s Note: This post has been update to include CNN’s apology.
—
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com