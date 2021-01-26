Psaki Says Biden Spoke to Putin, Raised Concerns About Navalny and Suspected Russian Hack

President Joe Biden spoke with Vladimir Putin Tuesday, and according to the White House, both the massive suspected Russian hack and the arrest of Alexey Navalny were topics of conversation.

During Tuesday’s press briefing, Psaki said, “The call has happened, I believe, since I’ve come out here.”

She added that Biden called Putin “with the intention of discussing our willingness to extend New START for five years and also to reaffirm our strong support for Ukraine’s sovereignty in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression.”

Psaki said Biden raised “matters of concern,” including that massive SolarWinds hack, reports of Russian bounties on U.S. soldiers, and interference in the U.S. election.

Biden also apparently spoke with Putin about the poisoning of Alexey Navalny, the Russian opposition leader who was arrested when he returned to Russia earlier this month.

There have been a number of protests in Russia over Navalny’s arrest, and there are reports of thousands of people being arrested at these protests.

