Rep. Ayanna Pressley Congratulates MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross on One Year ‘Show-versary’: ‘The Airwaves Are Made Better By You’

MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross has hosted her show The Cross Connection for a year now, and one of her first guests, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, brought it up and congratulated her on the anniversary episode.

It was on December 12, 2020, that Cross Connection first aired, and Rep. Pressley was a guest on that debut. On Saturday, one year later, Pressley was back for an interview that covered a variety of topics.

As the discussion was closing, having gone over time, Pressley took the opportunity to congratulate Cross on her “show-versary.”

“I just want to say Congress has been made better having you in it,” said Cross as she was wrapping the interview. She began to thank her guest when Rep. Pressley responded in kind.

“Well, the airwaves are made better by you. The airwaves are made better,” said Pressley. “Happy show-versary, Tiffany! We’re so glad you’re here.”

Thank you, and you were with me one year ago today when this show launched, so it’s an honor and pleasure to have you back with me this morning,” said Cross. “Thank you for the work you do and you’ll have to come back very soon.”

Cross was also congratulated by her colleague Joy Reid on Friday’s The ReidOut. It was when Reid moved to weekdays that Cross got her show, taking over the timeslot Reid had previously held on Saturday.

“You also won the week, Tiffany Cross,” said Joy Reid segueing from a previous topic. “Because it is a one year — turning one year old is The Cross Connection on MSNBC.”

“I cannot believe it’s already been one year,” said Reid, as guest Dean Obeidallah applauded. “The Cross Connection has hit the toddler stage. One year old. My god, it has been an incredible, incredible journey, I watch it every Saturday, I would never miss it.”

Watch the clips above, via MSNBC.

