Rep. Bennie Thompson Indicates Jan. 6 Committee May Subpoena Trump: ‘Nobody’s Off Limits’

The Chairman of the Jan. 6 committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), indicated on Sunday that the committee is open to the possibility of subpoenaing former President Donald Trump, telling CBS’ Face the Nation that “nobody’s off limits.”

Host Margaret Brennan broached the topic by asking about the committee’s investigations of the finances behind Jan. 6, before going on to ask, “When will you subpoena President Trump himself? Have you seen any direct line to him?”

“Well, let me say that nobody’s off limits,” Thompson replied.

“We will be on an ongoing basis issuing subpoenas to various individuals around the country,” he said, later adding, “If the evidence leads to former President Trump or anyone else, the committee is not resonant in pushing back on it. We will go forward with it.”

The Jan. 6 committee has taken its subpoena power seriously, seeking an array of records from multiple Trump advisers regarding Jan. 6, and referring those who defy subpoenas, like former Trump aide Steve Bannon, to face contempt charges.

“If other witnesses defy this committee, if they fail to cooperate, we will be back in this room with a new report with the names of whoever else mistakenly believes that they are above the law,” Thompson said ahead of the House vote, which found Bannon in contempt. “We hope no other witnesses put themselves in the situation Mr. Bannon has through his own conduct, but we cannot allow anyone to stand in the way of the select committee as we work to get to the facts.”

Brennan then played a clip of President Joe Biden saying that the insurrection was about “white supremacy.” In his response, Thompson made clear that the statement was Biden’s own opinion, but that the committee is still investigating.

“The president, in his opinion, sees it,” Thompson said. “What the committee is tasked with is looking at the facts and circumstances that made it happen. I can assure you if the facts present what the president is saying, we won’t be hesitant in making it part of our report.”

“But I think the public saw for themselves when they saw Confederate flags, when they saw antisemitic symbols being displayed,” he continued. “Those things clearly represent a philosophy that is anti-democratic and racist.”

Watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com