Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, as she spoke on CNN this afternoon about the upcoming House impeachment vote, referenced President Donald Trump’s tweet attacking her and invoking her late husband.

Dingell’s husband, Congressman John Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress in history, passed away earlier this year at 92.

This past weekend, as the congresswoman appeared on cable news criticizing the president and talking impeachment, POTUS tweeted, “The last time I spoke to Debbie Dingell was her call thanking me for granting top memorial and funeral service honors for her then just departed husband, long time Congressman John Dingell. Now I watch her ripping me as part of the Democrats Impeachment Hoax. Really pathetic!”

The last time I spoke to Debbie Dingell was her call thanking me for granting top memorial and funeral service honors for her then just departed husband, long time Congressman John Dingell. Now I watch her ripping me as part of the Democrats Impeachment Hoax. Really pathetic! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2019

Dingell said to CNN’s Brooke Baldwin that she’s been “measured” from the beginning on this and had been saying “we’ve got to work with this president when we can.”

She said this isn’t about political decision-making, it’s about making the right decision for the country “and our democracy.”

Baldwin brought up the president’s tweet and asked what it felt like.

“It really felt awful, if you want to know the truth. I’m already missing him. And just — my husband served in World War II, he loved this country. I didn’t want his funeral to become political. I was very grateful for his call. He really did care about my loss. And so it really hurt. To say to you that that didn’t shake me and didn’t bother me would be a lie,” Dingell said.

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]