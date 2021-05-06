Republican Mayor Who Appeared with Biden: ‘I Don’t Care If It’s President Trump, President Biden, or President Kanye West’

The Republican mayor of Lake Charles, La. told CNN’s Erin Burnett he appeared with President Joe Biden earlier that day because his city needs infrastructure funds. Mayor Nic Hunter met with Biden at an event in Lake Charles where the president touted his infrastructure plan. Burnett asked why the mayor chose to meet with Biden at a time when many Republicans are shunning him.

“I joked today that I don’t care if it’s President Trump, President Biden, or President Kanye West,” said Hunter. “If they are here in Lake Charles and they can help us, I will be there to break bread with them and to try to accomplish things.”

Hunter explained the city has been seeking to build a new bridge on Interstate-10 for 30 years by appealing to both Democratic and Republican administrations. “It’s extremely frustrating,” the mayor said. “This quagmire, this polarization is very frustrating here in Main Street, USA. It’s just very upsetting.”

Hunter said while he understands his party’s concerns about the national debt, “We need help here in Lake Charles, Louisiana. And I will seek it from anyone that is able to sit and try and give it to us.”

In Lake Charles earlier in the day, Biden promoted his American Jobs Plan, a $2.3 trillion proposal. “When it comes to bridges and roads and the like, I’ve never seen a Republican or Democrat road,” Biden told the audience. “I just see roads.”

Under Biden’s plan, more than $600 million would be spent to repair more than 10,000 bridges and rebuild 20,000 miles of highway. The plan would be paid for by increasing taxes on corporations, which is supported by 65% of Americans.

Watch above via CNN.

