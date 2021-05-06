Fox News host Sean Hannity’s exclusive interview with Caitlyn Jenner – Olympic gold-medalist, former reality TV spouse, and current California gubernatorial candidate – propelled Hannity to a 9 p.m. timeslot win in Wednesday ratings, according to data from Nielsen.

The Hannity interview, in which Jenner said that President Joe Biden “scares” her (although perhaps not as much as the sight of homeless people apparently scares her private hangar neighbor), drew 2.84 million total viewers, and 472,000 in the valuable demographic of viewers aged 25-54. The Rachel Maddow Show was second at 9 p.m., with 2.64 million total viewers, and 380,000 in the demo. Over on CNN, host Chris Cuomo’s disdain for Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and the GOP failed to garner a competitive audience at 9 p.m., with 1.22 million total viewers, and 238,000 in the demo.

In rankings overall, Hannity was the second most-watched for the day, while Tucker Carlson Tonight took the top spot in total viewers, with 2.91 million, and second in the demo, with 462,000. Maddow was third in total viewers, with 2.64 million, and also third in the demo, with 380,000. The Five was fourth in total viewers, with 2.49 million, but was shut out of the top five in the demo, with 317,000. The Ingraham Angle was fifth in total viewers, with 2.05 million, and fourth in the demo, with 354,000. The final hour of Fox and Friends was fifth most-watched in the demo, with 332,000 (1.6 million viewers total).

Fox News was most-watched in total day, with 1.48 million total viewers, and 255,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.18 million, and third in the demo, with 147,000. CNN averaged just 748,000 viewers in total day, but with 182,000 A25-54 viewers, was second in the demo.

Fox also won in prime time, averaging nearly 2.6 million total viewers, and 429,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second, with 2 million total viewers, and 279,000 in the demo. CNN was third, with 1.09 million total viewers, and 242,000 in the demo.

Fox and Friends won in the early morning, with 1.2 million total viewers and 239,000 in the demo – more demo viewers than the other two cable news morning shows combined. MSNBC’s Morning Joe averaged 999,000 total viewers, and 116,000 in the demo. CNN’s New Day averaged 455,000 total viewers and 99,000 in the demo.

