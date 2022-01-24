Republican Senator Rick Scott Criticizes the US Armed Forces: ‘Our Military Has Become the Woke Military’

Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) insulted the military for being “woke” during a broad tangent against President Joe Biden.

Scott made his comments in an interview on Friday with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo, where he blasted the Biden administration over the Ukraine situation, Hunter Biden, and a myriad of related subjects. Bartiromo, at one point in the conversation, brought up illegal immigration and America’s drug crisis — which Scott used as a jumping off point to bounce from topic-to-topic while slamming Biden.

“A hundred-thousand people died of drug overdose, 100,000 people that were alive in this country a year ago died, and Joe Biden doesn’t nothing about it,” said Scott. “If you are in the military, our military has become the woke military, not the lethal military. We lost all of those people in Afghanistan, and Biden’s like ‘oh, we did a great job.'”

Scott declined to explain why the military is now the “woke military,” nor did he provide any evidence showing that the U.S.’ armed services have supposedly been rendered ineffectual by being conscientious of social justice. Military leaders and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have pushed back on the idea that the military has gone soft by being “woke,” though conservatives and right-wing media figures have been railing against the military for months by claiming “wokeism” has effectively de-fanged American forces.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

