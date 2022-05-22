RNC Chair Mocks Madison Cawthorn Calling for ‘Dark MAGA’ Uprising: ‘Sounds Like a Star Wars Thing’

RNC chair Ronna McDaniel mocked Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) for urging the rise of a “Dark MAGA” movement within the Republican Party.

McDaniel appeared on Fox News Sunday for an interview with Martha MacCallum, much of which were focused on former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that the Pennsylvania Senate Republican primary was compromised by voter fraud.

MacCallum eventually switched gears, by asking McDaniel about the ominous message Cawthorn posted on Instagram a day after conceding defeat to his primary opponent, North Carolina state Rep. Chuck Edwards (R).

MacCallum read Cawthorn’s message to McDaniel, highlighting the part where he called for a new faction of the GOP:

The time for gentile politics as usual has come to an end. It’s time for the rise of the new right, it’s time for Dark MAGA to truly take command. We have an enemy to defeat, but we will never be able to defeat them until we defeat the cowardly and weak members of our own party. Their days are numbered. We are coming.

Asked to explain, McDaniel replied “I don’t know what Dark MAGA is.”

“Sounds scary!” MacCallum joked.

“It sounds like a Star Wars thing, like the dark side of the force,” McDaniel continued. “I don’t know what that is.”

McDaniel proceeded to note Cawthorn “had some issues that came out” during the primary, a seeming acknowledgment of the scandals and controversies that dogged him in recent months.

“He was a rising star in our party,” McDaniel said, adding that “Madison did the right thing in conceding” when he lost.

