22.6 Million Tune in to Biden’s First Address to Joint Session of Congress, MSNBC Most-Watched in Cable News

An average of 22.6 million people watched President Joe Biden’s historic first address to a joint session of Congress across seven major networks Wednesday, according to Nielsen data provided by CNN.

That’s a drop of 47% from the roughly 43 million who watched former President Donald Trump’s first speech to a joint session in February 2017 across the same seven networks, according to analysis in Deadline.

ABC led in total viewers across the seven networks, with 4.03 million. MSNBC was second, with 3.94 million, making it the most-watched cable news network during Biden’s speech. NBC was third, with 3.54 million total viewers; CBS was fourth, with 3.37 million, and CNN was fifth, with 3.18 million. Fox News averaged 2.92 million during Biden’s remarks, and Fox broadcast averaged 1.63 million.

Broadcast networks took the top two spots with viewers in the valuable A25-54 demographic, with ABC averaging 1.17 million and NBC averaging 946,000 during Biden’s address. CNN was third overall, and first among cable news networks, with 879,000 viewers in the demo. CBS was fourth, with 730,000, and MSNBC was fifth overall, and second in cable news, with 656,000. Fox broadcast averaged 653,000 viewers in the demo, and Fox News averaged 586,000 during Biden’s remarks.

Viewership numbers shifted in favor of Fox News after Biden’s speech, starting with the response from Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) and stretching into the early morning hours: special editions of Hannity at 11 p.m., The Ingraham Angle at midnight, and Fox News at Night with Shannon Bream at 1:00 a.m. each won their respective timeslots in total viewers

Fox had the most viewers in total day, with 1.66 million total and 292,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.46 million, and 207,000 in the demo. CNN was third in total viewers, with 1.05 million, and 288,000 in the demo.

MSNBC and CNN shared victories in prime time, with MSNBC winning the most viewers overall, with 3.31 million, but the fewest in the demo, with 536,000. Fox was second in total viewers, with 3.14 million, and also second in the demo, with 594,000. CNN had the fewest total viewers during prime time, with 2.44 million, but was way ahead of the competition in the demo, with 689,000.

In the early morning, Fox and Friends was first in total viewers, with 1.12 million, and 222,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s Morning Joe was second, with 983,000 total viewers, and 128,000 in the demo. CNN’s New Day was third, with 490,000 total viewers, and 124,000 in the demo.

