Rudy Giuliani ‘Has Been in Angry Denial For a Long Time’, Says CNN Legal Analyst Elie Honig, ‘But Eventually Consequences Will Come His Way’

CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig offering a scathing assessment of Rudy Giuliani’s legal woes on Friday, telling CNN Newsroom host Poppy Harlow that while Giuliani had been spending too much time in “angry denial,” he now was finally facing accountability.

Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, who worked as a voter registration officer in Fulton County, and her mother, Ruby Freeman, a temp worker for the 2020 election, filed a defamation lawsuit on Thursday against Giuliani and One America News, claiming that the pair pushed election conspiracies that prompted threats against them. They previously filed a defamation suit against conspiracy theorist blogger Gateway Pundit for similar claims.

Harlow mentioned the new lawsuit and asked Honig for his take on the legal case.

“Well, Poppy, Rudy Giuliani’s legal problems continue to pile up, and they all mostly spring from the same source,” replied Honig, “which is Rudy Giuliani’s stubborn insistence on spreading this lie, no matter who it damages, no matter who it harms.”

Honig then rattled off the laundry list of Giuliani’s current legal woes.

“We have this lawsuit but he’s also been sued by Dominion, the voting company, he’s been sued by members of Congress for his role in helping incite January 6, he’s had his law license suspended, he’s under criminal investigation, not related to Jan. 6, related to potential foreign lobbying violations, by my old office and Rudy’s old office, the Southern District of New York.”

“So this is what accountability looks like,” said Honig. “Rudy has been in denial, angry denial, for a long time but eventually consequences will come his way.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com