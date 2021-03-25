There is no love lost between late night comedians and the hosts of Fox News’ evening programs. The latest clash was between Sean Hannity and Late Night host Seth Meyers, with Meyers calling Hannity a “sociopath” and Hannity clapping back, calling Meyers “just another limousine liberal, socialist, hypocritical a**hole.”

On Wednesday’s episode of Late Night, Meyers excoriated Hannity and Republicans opposing gun control as “sociopaths” who keep repeating the “same bullshit line.”

Hannity responded on his show Thursday, slamming Meyers as a “far left socialist Democrat” and “the worst thing you could say about a comedian — he is not funny.”

“Seth, why do you have so much hatred and disdain for Americans who just have different political beliefs than your Hollywood liberal beliefs?” Hannity asked. “And why do you always resort to calling those with whom you disagree sociopaths? Seems to be your favorite word.”

“How many of those Hollywood celebrities that you interview,” asked Hannity, “how many bring armed security guards with them to protect them? Why is there always one set of rules for you and your Hollywood liberal friends and another set of rules for the rest of us Americans…And why are you against giving people the right to defend themselves and their families?”

“So, I mean, okay, you want to call me sociopathic,” Hannity continued. “You use the word a lot. But you’re just another limousine liberal socialist hypocritical asshole who does nothing but spew anti-GOP hate and has virtually nothing positive or productive to add to any political dialogue. You have zero credibility, zero integrity, zero interest in what the truth is, and especially about complicated issues. And that is why very few people watch your show. And you’re not funny, ever.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

