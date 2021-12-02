Hannity Slams MSNBC ‘Conspiracy Theories,’ Wrecks ‘Idiot’ John Heilemann, Mocks Maddow and ‘Chucky’ Todd

During a rant about Dr. Anthony Fauci, Sean Hannity ripped “MSDNC” on Thursday night for pushing “conspiracy theories” and singled out some of the MSNBC’s talking heads for ridicule.

“Anthony Fauci has to go,” said Hannity. “He needs to be fired today. He is dishonest, incompetent, and he speculates widely and he’s wrong often.”

Hannity addressed Fauci’s recent increase in television appearances and, unsurprisingly, did not mention that Fauci will appear on Fox News on Friday for the time since July.

“He spends more time as a political pundit on TV than an actual doctor, and more than anything seems to love the limelight,” Hannity averred. “According to the conspiracy theorists at MSDNC, half the country no longer trust Dr. Fauci because they want the pandemic to continue. What? Name one person that wants this Adam Schiff-show to continue.”

He then played a clip of MSNBC’s John Heilemann saying, “If people follow Fauci, there’s likelier a chance that Covid will go away. And if Covid goes away it’s bad right now for Republicans. It’s just the math on this. The political math on this is not hard to figure out.”

Hannity reacted with utter disgust and took aim at some of MSNBC’s on-air personalities.

“Heilemann is just a completely unhinged idiot, even for the network that features the tinfoil hat-wearing Rachel Maddow, who’s gonna get $30 million, according to reports, for one show a week. And Democratic operative Chucky Todd, he’ll never be Tim Russert.”

After saying he wouldn’t wish Covid on his worst enemy, Hannity concluded, “Here’s a news flash for MSDNC: Americans don’t like Anthony Fauci because he’s horrible at his job and he’s wrong constantly.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com