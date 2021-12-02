Dr. Anthony Fauci will appear for an interview on Fox Business Friday, Mediaite has learned, ending his months-long absence from the air at Fox.

Politico’s Alex Thompson and Sarah Owermohle reported Thursday that Fauci has “almost entirely stopped appearing on Fox News since July” despite efforts from the network to book him.

“Shows across the cable news channel, including ones with news hosts like BRET BAIER and NEIL CAVUTO, have been trying to book Fauci for months but he’s been turning them down, according to an official familiar with bookings at Fox News,” Thompson reported.

Fauci will now appear for an interview with Neil Cavuto on Fox Business show Cavuto: Coast to Coast at 1 p.m. Friday. The interview will re-air on Cavuto’s 4 p.m. Fox News show Your World.

The last time Fauci, the leader of the Biden administration’s Covid response, appeared on Fox News was July 23, for an interview with Cavuto. He did also appear on FOX News Sunday on Oct. 17 for an interview with Chris Wallace, but has otherwise rejected requests to appear on Fox News and Fox Business.

As Politico noted, the absence is “not exactly a surprise given the channel’s coverage of the doctor.” This week, Fox Nation host Lara Logan compared Fauci to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele and Fox News host Tucker Carlson called him “a shorter version of Benito Mussolini.”

Cavuto, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 in October and credited the vaccine for his survival, has defended Fauci in the past against his critics.

