Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham expounded on plans to “deep six” the impeachment trial into President Donald Trump in a Fox News interview.

“Yesterday you said ‘we want to deep-six this thing,’ suggesting you want to get rid of it as quickly as possible. What is that time frame, senator?” anchor Bill Hemmer asked Graham Thursday, referring to a report from Axios quoting Graham.

“What I would like to see happen for this thing to get over as soon as possible,” the senator responded. “I don’t want to give it any legitimacy because it is a crock. I trusted Mueller, who is an outside entity, to look at all things Trump and Russia. He did for two years and took no action. Every impeachment except. this one has been conducted by outside counsel.”

“Let the House managers present their case. Let the president’s lawyers comment on the House case. Then vote. I don’t have any desire to call the Vice President. I don’t have any desire to call Pompeo, Hunter Biden or Joe Biden. We can look at the Biden affair outside of impeachment. My goal is to end this as soon as possible for the good of the country. It’s a danger to the presidency to legitimize this,” he continued.

“Does it mean no witnesses at all?” Hemmer asked.

“I don’t need any witnesses at all. I am ready to go,” Graham said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

