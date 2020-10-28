comScore

Sen. Marsha Blackburn Called Out for Hypocrisy After Asking Google CEO if Employee Who Criticized Her Still Works There: Isn’t That ‘Cancel Culture?’

By Leia IdlibyOct 28th, 2020, 3:57 pm

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) is under fire for asking Google CEO Sundar Pichai if an employee who criticized her still works at the company — an especially questionable remark considering she was taking part in a Senate hearing on the freedom of speech.

Ignoring her past dedication to defeating the “cancel culture mob,” Blackburn asked Pichai whether Blake Lemoine, a senior software engineer and artificial intelligence researcher, still has a job at Google.

“He has had very unkind things to say about me and I was just wondering if you all had still kept him working there,” she said.

Pichai responded by revealing that he did not know whether or not Lemoine still worked at the company. Blackburn then proceeded to fault Pichai for censoring far-right news website Breitbart.

Viewers of the hearing were quick to point out Blackburn’s hypocrisy:

——

