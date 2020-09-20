Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) called out President Donald Trump for mocking MSNBC’s Ali Velshi during an interview with Velshi on Sunday.

As he spoke about the White House’s move to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat in the Supreme Court, Leahy said to Velshi, “I’m glad to see you looking so well, I know the president said it was a beautiful thing when you got shot with a rubber bullet at a demonstration,” in reference to the president’s comments on Friday.

During a rally, the president said, “I remember this guy Velshi. He got hit in the knee with a canister of tear gas and he went down. He was down. ‘My knee, my knee.’ Nobody cared, these guys didn’t care, they moved him aside. And they just walked right through. It was the most beautiful thing.”

“I would urge the president, I don’t think he’s ever taken the time to read the Constitution, but there is freedom of press in there, and when they try to turn the Supreme Court into a political arm of the White House, when they try to subjugate and censor a free press, the damage that’s being done to this country is something that we will suffer for for years,” he continued, claiming, “You add to that the racism that gets incited by this White House, I really worry for the country.”

“But now, with the Supreme Court, if they continue on this trend, they’re going to diminish and demean the Supreme Court so much that people no longer have any sense of, or give any sense of credibility to our courts,” Leahy concluded.

Velshi responded, “Senator, thank you for your words of support for the First Amendment. We at MSNBC are also very, very concerned about the chilling effect of the attempted intimidation of journalists by the president, but we do say to him that we will not be intimidated, we will continue to do our work.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

