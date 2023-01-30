Senator Mocks Kamala Harris: ‘Every Time She Speaks, She Shows Us How Much She Doesn’t Know’

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) cast Vice President Kamala Harris as an ignoramus who is in over her head as de facto White House border czar.

Harris’ approval rating has languished in the high 30s. Meanwhile, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) raised eyebrows when she said President Joe Biden should run again, but that she would defer to him on whether to keep Harris on the ticket.

“If he’s that old in a second term, that vice presidency becomes even more important, should Kamala Harris be his choice a second time around?” a radio host asked Warren on Friday.

“You know, I really want to defer to what makes Biden comfortable on his team,” she replied.

Fox News host Jesse Watters aired Warren’s remarks on Monday and asked Kennedy, “What is going on here, Senator?”

“I’m not sure,” he replied. “I know the vice president. I served with her on the Judiciary Committee. I like the vice president. I do not think she’s been a good vice president. For whatever reason, every time she speaks, she shows us how much she doesn’t know. I think she must do her research on Twitter. She’s been – along with the president, of course – she has been dead wrong about how to fix the border.”

Kennedy went on to advocate a five-point plan for fixing the border crisis.

Harris has occasionally drawn heat from Republicans over some of her responses in interviews. In one infamous exchange with Lester Holt of NBC News, Harris appeared unprepared for a question about why she had not yet visited the border.

