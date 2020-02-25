Shark Tank’s Mark Cuban and Kevin O’Leary joined The View to slam Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) Tuesday following remarks about Cuba uncovered and aired on 60 Minutes, which — on Monday night — Sanders defended in a CNN Town Hall by boasting about Fidel Castro’s “literacy program.”

During a previous segment on Tuesday’s episode of the daytime talk show, co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Meghan McCain, and Sunny Hostin took turns lambasting Sanders over his comments on Castro and Cuba.

Later, the panel brought in the Shark Tank hosts — beginning their interview by asking Cuban about the state of the 2020 presidential race.

“It’s like pick your choice of crazy. It’s unbelievable. It’s like sitting down with kids and telling fairy tales and hoping something comes true. It’s just, you know, politics used to be around, you know, facts, policies, intellectual discussions. Now it’s, like, whose team are you on, you know, it’s more about what story you want to fall behind. Bernie is “Robin Hood,” take from the rich, give to the poor. I don’t even know what Donald Trump is right, or some of the other candidates,” Cuban responded.

Behar then asked O’Leary his thoughts on Sanders’s defense of his comments on Castro.

“That’s probably, you know, a mistake from a point of view of trying to get momentum in a swing state like Florida…I have a home in Miami. It’s a very multicultural place. You don’t talk about Fidel Castro, ever, and so…they don’t even like to talk about him, and here’s Bernie out there with, yeah, you know, this dictator isn’t so horrible. Yeah, he’s horrible.”

“By the way, that literacy program that he was talking about was a re-education program…it will cost him a lot in the polls,” O’Leary continued.

O’Leary then stated that he believes it to be unlikely that President Donald Trump will lose re-election in 2020 due to unemployment being under four percent.

“If you think about the election, I’m a policy wonk. I’ll just remind everybody whether you like one administration or another party, whatever, it doesn’t matter. In history, there’s never been in modern times ever, a president of either party that’s ever lost their mandate when unemployment was under 4%, ever,” O’Leary explained.

“Trump is still not that popular,” Behar stated.

“I’m not pro or con anybody. I’m an investor, and I have to think about policy, and I think the chance that Bernie is going to turn this country into a communist country is zero. That’s what I think,” O’Leary continued.

McCain then floated to the Shark Tank duo, “I actually think there’s a tiny path for, maybe, Bernie if the economy crashes and you know more about this, but the stock market going down because of the Coronavirus seems like something that could impact the election.”

“It’s earnings that will keep the stock market down, and the economy is on fire,” O’Leary stated.

“Earnings are not on fire. They’re underperforming,” Cuban added.

“But if you think we’re going to have a total crash that’s going to consistently go down 8% every week, that’s crazy. We don’t have to speculate. It would hurt Trump,” O’Leary touted.

Cuban – who has toyed with the idea of running for president in the 2020 race – was also asked about billionaire Mike Bloomberg spending $500 million on his campaign.

“I like what he’s trying to do, right? Look. Every candidate is trying to buy the presidency. Every single one. Donald Trump started raising money the day after his inauguration,” Cuban stated.

Watch above, via ABC.

