Fox News anchor Shepard Smith came to the defense of judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano on Wednesday after a guest on Tucker Carlson’s show called him a “fool.”

On Tuesday, Napolitano told Smith that what President Donald Trump admitted to about his call with the president of Ukraine was a crime. Hours later, a bewildered Carlson brought this comment up to Joe diGenova, who called Napolitano a “fool” and that Trump actually did not admit to a crime.

Smith spoke with Napolitano again today, who stood by his comments while acknowledging others may disagree.

At one point, Smith directly called out diGenova and even took a veiled shot at Carlson for not pushing back:

“Last night on this network, during primetime opinion programming, a partisan guest who supports President Trump was asked about Judge Napolitano’s legal assessment, and when he was asked, he said, unchallenged, Judge Napolitano is a fool. Attacking our colleague who’s here to offer legal assessments on our air in our work home is repugnant.”

Smith proceeded to go down a list of legal experts he spoke with who agree with Napolitano.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com