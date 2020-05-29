We reported earlier on CNN’s Nick Valencia describing how violent things have been getting in Atlanta tonight. Protesters gathered around the CNN Center in Atlanta, and Valencia returned to air with a harrowing report from inside the building itself on a tense scene between protesters and the police.

Valencia reported to Chris Cuomo on the “unreal” scene at the building, saying, “They’ve broken out the windows here, they’re continuing to throw objects, another projectile fired, appeared to be a full water bottle… At least two officers have been injured, one of them appeared to be seriously injured, being dragged out.”

CNN viewers watched as Valencia described in real time someone throw “something that appears to be a smoke grenade” into the building.

Valencia continued to report as police officers held the line. At one point (at 12:45 in the video above), someone threw what appeared to be a firecracker. A shaken Valencia said “shit!” on the air and took a moment to ask if others there were okay.

He continued to report and, as he spoke to Cuomo, said, “Security’s telling us to go… We’re getting out of here. We’ll get back to you later.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

