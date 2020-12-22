Sidney Powell Claims White House Officials Are Blocking Her from Seeing Trump

Some in MAGAworld — even those who are still indulging President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the will of the people — are wary about Sidney Powell going out even farther than they’re willing to.

Powell, the conspiracy-minded lawyer who was booted from Trump’s legal team last month, has been to the White House multiple times in the past few days. After those meetings — wherein others reportedly argued against what she and Michael Flynn were proposing — Rudy Giuliani made a point of publicly distancing her from the Trump team’s legal efforts.

And now, according to Fox News, she’s being blocked from the White House.

Powell provided a statement to Fox News that John Roberts read on air Tuesday afternoon:

“I have been blocked by White House counsel and others from seeing or speaking to the President since I raised the public formal findings and even more evidence of the foreign interference from IRAN and CHINA.”

Roberts noted that Powell “still has the ability to call the president” and is not “on a do-not-admit list.”

He said there are “many people in senior positions at the White House” who would prefer she stay away from Trump.

In the White House meetings between Trump, Powell and others, it was reportedly proposed that the president appoint Powell to serve as a special counsel investigating the election.

