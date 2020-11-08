Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update ridiculed President Donald Trump for not accepting election results and promoting baseless voter fraud conspiracy theories.

At one point, co-host Colin Jost said, “It’s crazy that the only candidate who’s conceded is Kanye West,” referring to a West tweet from Wednesday promoting “KANYE 2024.”

“I don’t know if anyone noticed but Joe Biden has been elected the 46th president of the United States. And this is what happened when people in New York heard that Donald Trump was defeated,” Jost said before showing video of people cheering on the streets of Manhattan. “And this is Trump’s hometown. Can you imagine? You get fired from your job, you go back home, and everyone in your own house is like, ‘Boo, you suck!'”

“Trump has reportedly said to allies that he will have to be dragged out of the White House kicking and screaming,” co-host Michael Che said. “Good! Ever since Biden won, everything I was worried about or mad about just sort of faded away. I mean, the problems are still there, but remember that ‘Shawshank’ scene when the dudes are drinking beer on the roof? They were still in prison, but for one day it just felt okay. That’s how I feel now. I’m so relieved.”

“By the way, I want to point out, it’s crazy that it’s Saturday and the only candidate who’s conceded is Kanye West,” Jost chimed in. “It is never a good sign when Kanye accepts reality faster than you do.”

Watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]