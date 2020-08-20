Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon Take On ‘Trump’s Entire List of Enemies’ at DNC Night Three

Late-night hosts Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon took on DNC day three, or as Fallon called it, “Trump’s entire list of enemies,” on Wednesday night.

Colbert gave his viewers a rundown of all the night three highlights before speaking to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) about the direction of the Democratic party.

“Of course, this week marks 100 years since women gained the right to vote, and tonight there was a powerhouse lineup of speakers including Nancy Pelosi, Elizabeth Warren, Hillary Clinton, and Kamala Harris,” said Colbert. “It is going to be tough for the Republicans to match that. All they’ve got are Ivanka, Betsy DeVos, and a disturbing sculpture Eric Trump calls ‘Lady Dad.’”

The host also celebrated his brief airtime during night three of the DNC, which was shown in the reel before Pelosi’s speech. Colbert can be seen interviewing the Speaker of the House in a past episode of his late-night show, during which Pelosi said she was prepared to throw a punch, “for the children.”

“Wooo! That’s right. I was on the reel,” Colbert exclaimed. “I got more airtime than AOC! I’m part of American history because I spoke to Nancy Pelosi and because I was allowed to sit within three feet from senior citizens.”

The host was particularly excited about Former President Barack Obama’s appearance on Wednesday night — joking that he went from “no drama Obama” to “trash talk Barack.”

“Oh my God, he’s really there. It’s everything I miss — Obama, the Constitution, a president, hair cuts. He looks so fresh!” Colbert said.

Later in the night, Colbert interviewed Sanders, during which the former presidential candidate admitted that Biden was not as progressive as he would have liked, but noted that if the former vice president listens to some policy recommendations, the party could still pursue a relatively progressive agenda.

“Look, we have disagreements, we did have disagreements, and we have disagreements today,” Sanders said. “The best path forward would be for us to have at least six task forces dealing with the economy and health care, and education, and climate change, immigration, criminal justice reform. We would bring forth our best people, he would bring forth his best people and try to work out some compromises, some proposal that would make sense to both parties.”

Fallon also addressed night three of the DNC during his Wednesday episode before giving his best impression of Rhode Island state representative Joseph McNamara, or as the internet now calls him, Calamari Man.

“That’s like Trump’s entire list of enemies,” Fallon said of the night three’s roster, which included Warren, Pelosi, and Obama. “The White House must have restrained him tonight like he was Hannibal Lecter.”

“And of course, Hillary Clinton also spoke tonight,” he added. “She was the only speaker to kick things off by slowly putting out a cigar and saying, ‘Well, well, well.’”

The host also referenced the second night of the convention, just to give a shout out to McNamara and his now-viral use of calamari.

“Here are the issues that are important to me: No. 1, does the president eat calamari? And No. 2, that’s it,” he joked mimicking McNamara. “When Joe Biden is sworn into office, I want his hand to be placed on this here plate of calamari, and for him to promise to protect calamari with all his might, from our many enemies that want to steal our nation’s most precious resource, calamari.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

