Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel Mock Trump, Kayleigh McEnany For Using ‘MAGA Math’ to Count March Size: He was ‘995,000 Short’ of a Million

Late-night hosts Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel mocked President Donald Trump and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for inflating the Million MAGA March numbers by roughly 990,000.

“So the administration ends as it began, lying about crowd size,” joked Colbert, referencing Sean Spicer inauguration crowd lie. “They’ve come full circle. That’s just basic geo-MAGA.”

Trump fans, including the Proud Boys, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, former Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka, and the MyPillow guy Mike Lindell, all protested for the president this weekend during the “Million MAGA March.” Despite the name, and McEnany’s claims, however, the math was definitely off.

“Ten thousand, a million — it’s just how they count,” Colbert said. “You round up for marches, you round down for Covid deaths. It’s all in their textbook, ‘Basic Arith-MAGA.’”

Kimmel also mocked the president’s crowd size, later mocking Trump as a “a kid slowly realizing nobody’s coming to his birthday party.”

“There was a rally on Saturday in Washington, what they called the ‘Million MAGA March,’” Kimmel said. “They were about 995,000 short of a million, but don’t say that to White House Press Secretary Kasey Macaroni, who did what Trump press secretaries are expected to do, she added a few zeros to the total.”

The host then read McEnany’s tweet about the March, which falsely claimed there were more than a million people protesting for the president:

AMAZING! More than one MILLION marchers for President @realDonaldTrump descend on the swamp in support. Best base in political history — we LOVE you guys!!! ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vU65nqCSns — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 14, 2020

“Even Sean Spicer was like, ‘Eh, it’s a little much,’” Kimmel quipped.

The host then explained that according to local authorities, about 10,000 people actually showed up to the march — not a million.

“The president did not speak at the rally,” Kimmel said. “But he did take a ride through the crowd to give a tiny little thumb up on the way to the golf club he would never allow any of the people to join.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

