Stephen Miller Says Only Plea Deal Hunter Biden Should Get is ‘Tell Us Every Single Thing Your Father Did or Go to Jail’

Stephen Miller, a former senior adviser to 45th President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Wednesday that the only plea deal President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden should get is “tell us every single thing your father did or go to jail.”

During an appearance on Newsmax’s The Balance after Hunter Biden dropped his controversial plea deal in favor of pleading not guilty, Miller told host Eric Bolling:

This has been about shielding Joe Biden and shielding the Biden family criminal enterprise of influence peddling, and so if you look at the IRS whistleblower testimony, and if you look at the information that has been made public, it’s very clear that the goal of this plea deal was to try to close the book on the Biden family. To say, ‘Alright, well we’ll just have you plead to some minor little tax crime and we’ll just pretend like this isn’t a very big deal, and you won’t go to jail and we’ll sort of make this all disappear and go away,’ rather than following the investigation to its natural conclusion point, which is the big guy. And so the reason why this foreign registered agent issue is so key is because it points back to Joe Biden and his time as vice president. In other words, the tax crime conceals an even deeper and graver crime, which is the use of the vice president’s office to do favors for a foreign entity for personal enrichment.

Miller protested that the case had been treated “as just a simple little tax crime, like a small business owner who got a couple of years wrong on his forms,” and “not about influence peddling,” before adding:

And so what Republicans in congress, and what I hope Democrats if they were being fair, would demand is that Hunter Biden be prosecuted for failing to register as a foreign agent, and the only plea deal that should be offered to him is this: tell us every single thing your father did or go to jail.

Bolling replied, “You know what, he might just do it! He might just do it. This is a guy who who has proven that his character isn’t that of the upstanding American citizen.”

