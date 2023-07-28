Stephen Miller Tells Jesse Watters ‘They Are Trying to Put President Trump in Jail For 100 Lifetimes Over a Library Dispute’

Stephen Miller, the former senior adviser to President Donald Trump, told Fox News host Jesse Watters that the Department of Justice was “trying to put President Trump in jail for 100 lifetimes over a library dispute” on Friday.

Miller appeared on Jesse Watters Primetime after Trump was charged with three additional counts by Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith, including “willful retention of national defense information” and obstruction. Trump was also accused of instructing a maintenance worker — who has been charged alongside Trump — to delete surveillance footage at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

On the separate allegations of bribery and foreign corruption against President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, Miller said:

All of the answers that we could ever need til the end of time, that would close the book on this forever, are inside that drug-addled brain of Hunter Biden. He is the star witness. Now this isn’t hard for the DOJ. This is the kind of thing that people like James Comey could do in their sleep. You would go to Hunter and you would say, “We have you dead to rights on tax crimes, being unregistered foreign agent, on sex crimes, on drug crimes, on gun crimes, on every crime under the sun, and we will give you an immunity deal, a non-prosecution agreement, under one condition: you tell us everything and you give us the instructions for every foreign bank account and every transaction involving your father Joe.”

Watters joked, “Yeah but Stephen, what you’re missing is, why do that when you can charge Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago maintenance worker?”

“What is $50 million in bribery and foreign corruption and trading on America’s national security compared to a janitor in a library dispute with the national archives? I mean, good lord, Jesse,” replied Miller:

This is why the American people are absolutely just fed up. They are completely at their wits end when it comes to DOJ corruption. They are trying to put President Trump in jail for 100 lifetimes over a library dispute with the National Archives! But right in front of us is literally the corruption case of the century, of American history, and it would take is working Hunter Biden for a couple hours facing real jail time.

Watters concluded, “Yeah, it’s disgusting. We’re disgusted with it, the voters are disgusted with it.”

Watch above via Fox News.

