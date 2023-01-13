Steve Bannon Lawyer Tells CNN ‘Irreconcilable Differences’ Behind Split With MAGA Star, Reveals They Only Talk Case Through Third Party

Steve Bannon has until the end of February to find a new lawyer after his own representation recently requested new counsel in a fraud case. Bannon lawyer David Schoen joined CNN on Friday to explain why he’s leaving the case and revealed Bannon is only speaking to him about the case through a third party.

Bannon is accused of defrauding donors by eliciting funds for a border wall. Bannon pleaded not guilty to the charges. Speaking with Kaitlan Collins on CNN This Morning, Schoen sounded like there was little chance of him continuing on the case.

“We speak, we just don’t speak about this case,” Schoen said. “I concluded that we had irreconcilable differences about the approach to the case, the defense of the case, the strategy in the case, the resources for the case, and so the best policy on that was just to not talk about it anymore.”

Schoen said his relationship with Bannon remains “cordial” and clarified that he was not referring to money when citing “resources” as a point of a disagreement on the case.

“Steve Bannon may well be right, and I might be wrong in how the case should be approached, but it’s his case and it’s his life after all and he deserves to proceed with the defense that he thinks is appropriate,” Schoen said.

The lawyer also blasted prosecutors for claiming the request was a delay tactic, revealing he argued in court that the prosecution themselves had already requested and been granted a delay themselves.

On the matter of Bannon’s fraud case, Schoen said he and his client only speak about it through a third party lawyer. The judge in Bannon’s trial said Schoen could be excused from the case as soon as Bannon finds new counsel.

