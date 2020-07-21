Steve Doocy Says Trump — Who Has Willingly Worn a Mask in Public Once — ‘Is Becoming a Leader on This Issue’

Fox News’ Steve Doocy praised President Donald Trump — who mocked mask-wearing and refused to wear one in public for months — for advising Americans to wear a mask as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The Fox & Friends host took time on his show to highlight Trump’s tweet of himself wearing a mask and saying “we are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!”

We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President! pic.twitter.com/iQOd1whktN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2020

From there, Doocy noted that Trump posted that as the White house prepares to restart coronavirus task force press briefings in light of new viral spikes around the country.

“You know, masks are not political,” Doocy said. “The science says that face coverings are the best way to slow the spread. And, if you don’t want to close things down again, if you want to reopen the schools, if you want to keep businesses open, if you want to go to sports, you’ve got to wear the mask.”

“I think the president is becoming a leader on this issue,” Doocy said as he reached the crescendo. “Maybe now once again MAGA will stand for ‘Masks Are Great Again.'”

It’s interesting that Doocy believes Trump to be a leader on mask just because of one picture and one tweet of him wearing one. Earlier this month, Doocy was mystified on how mask-wearing became attached to political stigmas, and he apparently had no knowledge of how Trump contributed to that before deciding to set an example of public health guidelines.

Before Trump wore a mask for his picture and his recent trip to Walter Reed, he made fun of other people for wearing them and consistently made a point of not doing so himself. Trump has swatted down the idea of a national mask mandate, and the first time he was ever seen wearing one, that photo seemed to have been taken in secret since he previously said “I didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing” him masked.

Somehow, none of that came up with Doocy in that segment.

Watch above, via Fox News.

