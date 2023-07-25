‘Such as What?!’ McCarthy Snaps at Reporter Asking How He Reassures Moderates He’s Not Siding With The ‘Right Wing On Many Issues’

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) snapped at a Capitol Hill reporter on Tuesday after she asked a question regarding how he bridges the divide between moderate and MAGA House members.

“What do say to the moderates in your party who say you continue to side with and appease the right wing on many issues,” an off-camera reporter began.

“Such as what?!” snapped McCarthy.

“I’m talking about an impeachment inquiry of President Biden, on appropriations, on the long list of things,” the reporter replied.

“Well, I don’t know, because you haven’t quoted anybody. You just say something. You say you frame some brand of something,” McCarthy replied before going into a lengthy diatribe accusing President Joe Biden of corruption.

“So right now you have a president who told you and every other American that he’s never talked to his family about business and they never got $1 from China. You now know that’s not true. You have a president while he was vice president that got 16 out of 17 payments from Romania,” McCarthy claimed.

As he wrapped up, he concluded, “Congress has a responsibility for the investigation wing. All I’m saying is, and I’m sure you would probably ask the same question, where’s the truth? You’ve got to get to the bottom of the truth. And the only way Congress can do that is to go to impeachment inquiry. That gives Republicans and Democrats the ability to get all the information.”

McCarthy raised the possibility of opening an impeachment inquiry into President Biden on Monday night while on Fox News.

Watch the full clip on Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com