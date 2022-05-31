Sunny Hostin Defends Man Who Smeared Cake on Mona Lisa

The View’s Sunny Hostin had a message on Monday in response to the man who vandalized the Mona Lisa on Sunday: Let him smear cake.

Guest co-host Tara Setmayer lamented that the public discourse in the aftermath of the incident, the discussion has been about the incident itself and not the purpose behind it, which was to raise awareness about climate change.

“Stunts like that don’t work at all,” she said.

“I think they work,” said Hostin. “I mean, we’re talking about it.”

“I think climate change is something that we ignore so much in not only in this country by around the world and obviously we’re talking about this issue,” she added. “The Mona Lisa is about this big … and it also is in this case.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg interjected and said, “It’s somebody else’s art. And how dare you try to destroy somebody else’s art.”

“I don’t think it can be destroyed,” said Hostin, citing that the Leonardo Da Vinci painting is in a bulletproof case “and he threw some whipped cream at it.”

Goldberg noted that the painting wasn’t always protected and said that while she sympathizes with protests, she again condemned the demonstration.

“I totally get protests. I dig it,” she said. “I don’t think it’s okay to destroy somebody else’s art in order to make your point.”

Co-host Sara Haines said that the protest didn’t create “special attention to climate change by vandalizing or attempting to, of major work of art.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com