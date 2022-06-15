Sunny Hostin Predicts Jan. 6 Committee Will Make Criminal Referral of Trump to Justice Department

The View co-host Sunny Hostin predicted on Wednesday the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol will make a criminal referral of former President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice.

“I really think that people are paying attention to the hearings,” said Hostin.

“Yes,” said co-host Whoopi Goldberg.

“We know that 20 million people watched the hearing on Thursday. We know that 10 million people at least — all the numbers aren’t in — watched the next set of hearings, right?” said Hostin, referring to Monday’s hearing.

“There are more hearings to come,” she added. “I think there are going to be criminal referrals. I think there will be a criminal referral for the former twice impeached disgraced president.”

So far, the committee is divided over whether to make a criminal referral for Trump. The committee’s chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) said the panel won’t do so.

“That’s not our job,” he said on Monday. “Our job is to look at the facts and the circumstances around January 6th, what caused it, and make recommendations after that.”

However, the committee’s vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), contradicted Thompson.

“The January 6th Select Committee has not issued a conclusion regarding potential criminal referrals. We will announce a decision on that at an appropriate time,” she tweeted on Monday.

The January 6th Select Committee has not issued a conclusion regarding potential criminal referrals. We will announce a decision on that at an appropriate time. — Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) June 14, 2022

So far, the committee has made criminal referrals for former Trump DOJ official Jeffrey Clark, former Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro, former Trump aide Dan Scavino Jr., and former Trump senior adviser Steve Bannon. So far, the DOJ has charged Bannon and Navarro with contempt of Congress.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com