‘Surprised He Did It At All’: Rudy Giuliani Grilled By January 6 Committee for 9 Hours

Former Donald Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani testified remotely before the January 6 committee for nine hours on Friday, reported NBC News and multiple other press outlets. So far, his own attorneys have not responded to requests for comment from any outlets.

“The one thing that surprises me most about Rudy Giuliani having testified is that he did it at all,” said Glenn Kirschner on MSNBC’s Cross Connection on Saturday.

“Because I fully expected he would continue to offer privileges, whether legitimate or otherwise,” said Kirschner. “There is one privilege claim that he absolutely has, it’s a Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, because we know he is still under criminal investigation by the Southern District of New York after a federal judge issued a warrant concluding there was probable cause to believe there was evidence of a crime in Rudy’s electronic devices.”

Giuliani backed out of his previously scheduled appearance before the committee earlier this month when the panel would not agree to allow him to record the questioning.

Tim Mulvey, a spokesman for the committee, said at the time that they might consider taking action to enforce Giuliani’s compliance with the subpoena to appear.

“Mr. Giuliani had agreed to participate in a transcribed interview with the select committee. Today, he informed committee investigators that he wouldn’t show up unless he was permitted to record the interview, which was never an agreed-upon condition,” said Mulvaney on May 5. “Mr. Giuliani is an important witness to the conspiracy to overthrow the government, and he remains under subpoena..”

On Saturday, Kirschner said he expects Giuliani continued to be reluctant to cooperate with the investigation into his and ex-president Donald Trump’s actions on and leading up to the January 6 Capitol riot.

“I don’t know what the substance of his testimony was yesterday, but I would be surprised if he didn’t try to assert a whole bunch of privileges,” said Kirschner.

From NBC News.

Rudy Giuliani, one of the most prominent promoters of former President Donald Trump’s lies about a stolen election, testified Friday before the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 riot, according to two sources familiar with the matter. One source told NBC News that the onetime Trump attorney met with the Democratic-controlled House committee for roughly nine hours, including breaks. NBC News has reached out to Giuliani’s attorney for comment. The Jan. 6 committee declined to comment. CNN first reported on Giuliani’s virtual appearance.

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com