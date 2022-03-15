Susan Glasser Goes on CNN Hours After Using Cameraman’s Death to Take a Dig at Fox News – and Isn’t Asked About It

Just hours after sending a tweet that went viral for all the wrong reasons, CNN Global Affairs Analyst and New Yorker writer Susan Glasser appeared on the network where the tweet did not come up.

On Tuesday, Fox News announced that video journalist Pierre Zakrzewski died in the same attack that wounded reporter Benjamin Hall the previous day. Separately, Ukrainian officials reported that a producer working with Fox News named Oleksandra Kuvshynova was also killed in the incident.

It goes without saying this is horrific, and that this is a time to reflect on and appreciate the dangers that come with reporting from a war zone and the immense bravery it takes to do the job. Whatever gripes one may have with Fox News or at least some of its personalities, those are to be jettisoned in this moment of tragedy.

Or not.

As Glasser showed, perhaps no moment is off-limits when it comes to scoring a point. She reacted to the news by tweeting, “What a tragedy. A cameraman died covering the war for a TV network that airs a pro-Putin propagandist as its top-rated primetime host.”

What a tragedy. A cameraman died covering the war for a TV network that airs a pro-Putin propagandist as its top-rated primetime host. https://t.co/zKHXRciMYu — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) March 15, 2022

Naturally, she was excoriated for her tweet.

Glasser was alluding to Tucker Carlson, who perhaps more than any other cable host, has an aversion to aiding Ukraine in its fight to repel Russia’s invasion. Russian state TV has even aired clips from his show.

Just hours after sending out her tweet, she appeared on CNN for more than eight minutes to discuss the chaos in Ukraine. During that time, she did not address her tweet and was not asked to do so by Newsroom hosts Victor Blackwell and Alisyn Camerota.

To be fair to Blackwell and Camerota, putting a colleague on the spot on live TV is considered poor form in polite society. However, given the viral nature of Glasser’s tweet, a preplanned acknowledgment of the controversy would have addressed the elephant in the room, however briefly.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com