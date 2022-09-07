Ted Cruz Claims Republicans Are the Party of ‘Waiters’ After He Trashed ‘Slacker’ Food Servers Just Last Month

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) cast the Republican Party as the party for working-class people, and he specifically cited food servers less than two weeks after trashing “slacker” baristas.

Appearing on Wednesday’s Jesse Watters Primetime, the senator criticized California’s Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, whose state is currently experiencing record-high temperatures and intermittent power outages as energy demand has surged.

Cruz portrayed Newsom as an out-of-touch elite, as well as Democrats generally.

“Today’s Democrat party is all about California environmentalist billionaires,” he said.

The senator, whose party nominated a billionaire for president in the last two elections, stated the GOP is a party for working-class people.

“It is truly a contempt for working-class men and women and that’s led to the flip, which is today’s Republican Party is the party of truck drivers and steelworks and waiters and waitresses and cops and firefighters. And I think that’s the most significant political shift we have seen in decades.”

Despite the shoutout to food servers, Cruz recently punched down at coffee shop workers less than two weeks ago on his podcast while slamming President Joe Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan.

“There is a real risk if you are that slacker barista who wasted seven years in college studying completely useless things, now has loans, and can’t get a job, Joe Biden just gave you 20 grand,” Cruz said.

During his appearance on Fox News on Wednesday, Cruz told host Jesse Watters, “It’s not complicated. It’s an all-of-the-above energy policy. It’s a policy that lets people heat their homes and cool their homes and drive their cars and get to work and take care of their kids.”

In February 2021, the Texas energy grid failed during a deadly winter storm. As the tempest approached, Cruz took his family to Cancun, Mexico while his fellow Texans went without power. He quickly returned to the state after receiving backlash online.

