Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) called the Jan. 6 demonstrators as “peacefully protesting” despite having previously said that those protesting outside the homes of Supreme Court justices as having engaged in “mob violence.”

Since Politico obtained and reported last week a draft decision that would overturn the landmark abortion decision Roe v. Wade, there have been protests nationwide and outside the homes of Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh. There are planned Wednesday protests at the homes of the conservative justices – Roberts, Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas, Amy Coney Barrett, and Samuel Alito, who wrote the draft opinion.

Cruz decried what he said is “complete hypocrisy” is how protesters on Jan. 6 are treated versus those who are outside of the homes of Alito and his fellow conservative Supreme Court justices.

Appearing on Fox News’ Hannity on Monday, Cruz said:

It’s all politics for them. The ends justify the means. It’s complete hypocrisy. You see this in the corporate media, you see this among Democrats. On Jan. 6 of 2021, you had tens of thousands of people peacefully protesting and yet the corporate media and Democrats slandered them with the made-up term insurrectionist. And yet in this instance, they are not willing to call off their goons even now, even now as this has the potential to escalate further. And you know, part of it is the extreme left, they know their ideas are unpopular. When it comes to abortion, today’s Democratic Party has gotten so radical, they support unlimited abortion on demand up until the moment of birth with taxpayer funding and no parental consent and no parental notification. …The latest polling shows that just 6 percent of Americans support unlimited abortion on demand right up until the moment of birth. The reason Democrats are freaking out is because they can’t actually convince their fellow citizens through the democratic process to adopt their extreme radical views. So instead they want to use brute force. And in this instance, they want to use violence. Listen, if these guys want to protest, great. Go to the public square, go to the mall, go in front of the supreme court. Protesters in front of the Supreme Court. There have been protests in front of the Supreme Court from the time it was built. All of that is legitimate. But they are not looking for a peaceful speech. They’re looking for threats, intimidation, they’re looking for targeting the kids of the justices.

On Sunday Morning Futures, Cruz slammed the protests outside the justices’ homes.

“I got to say this week it was shameful that the White House refused to condemn violent protesters threating the families of the Supreme Court. It is disgraceful and Joe Biden’s be chairman of the Judiciary Committee. Joe Biden knows is disgraceful literally threatening the lives of these justices by the mob they’re unleashing,” he said. “It’s the same thing we saw with Black Lives Matter and Antifa riots, where the Left embraced them. Now they’re embracing mob violence to get their partisan outcome.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

