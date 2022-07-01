Texas Sheriff Pleads with Biden for Help After 50 Dead Migrants Found in Trailer: ‘It Makes Me Bristle With Anger’

Sheriff Javier Salazar is continuing his pleas for help from President Joe Biden following 50 migrants being found dead in the back of a tractor-trailer last month, telling MSNBC he’s “angry” at the state of the border and has heard nothing from the White House.

The Bexar County, Texas sheriff has written three letters asking for the Biden administration to directly do more about the situation and for someone to visit Texas and meet with sheriffs. In his last letter to Biden, Salazar said he is “disappointed” in the lack of effort from the administration, but also criticized Gov. Greg Abbott (R) for turning the immigration crisis into a “campaign stunt.”

I’m asking for the president or a member of his administration that can make decisions to come down and talk to not just me, but at least 12 other Texas sheriffs from major counties in the state of Texas that are dealing with this issue firsthand. I would like to see somebody from Washington come down here, get boots on the ground, get eyes on the issue at hand.

MSNBC host Jose Diaz-Balart gave Salazar an opportunity to address the president directly at one point, and the sheriff said the perception by law enforcement in Texas is that there is a “complete absence” from Washington D.C. on issues at the border.

Mr. President, we need your help. With all due respect, the perception here, what I have seen in talking to other law enforcement leaders in my precious state of Texas is the perception is that there’s been a complete absence from Washington, D.C. I know you have a whole world to protect and serve. However, Here down in Texas, we need your help. We need you here to talk us and see if we can be part of the solution.

Salazar renewed his criticism of Abbott, saying the governor is creating a backlog in Texas prison systems and is only using the situation to promote his own political position. The lack of direct leadership, the sheriff added later, has created a power vacuum that makes it far easier for migrants to be exploited, like the 50 recently found dead.

“I mentioned being angry at the president in my letter. I’m angry. I was angry when I wrote it. I’m still angry today,” Salazar said. “Pardon me if talking to you I get more angry. It makes me bristle with anger that 50 people died in my community and I couldn’t do anything to stop it. It’s frustrating.”

