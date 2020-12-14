Geraldo Rivera, despite being a Trump supporter and ally, has been publicly pleading for the president to accept the election is over and done. And on Fox News Monday night, he got combative with Charlie Kirk over the fact Trump lost.

Rivera reacted to Joe Biden’s speech by saying the President-elect is right and that it is over, and he said he wants “the president, my friend, the current president, the 45th president to understand it is over.”

“The longer we drag this out. The more we damage the fabric of our democracy,” he said. “It also damages the legacy of President Trump, who should be taking a victory lap right now celebrating the vaccine that he almost single-handedly forced the scientific community to get ready to save millions of lives.”

Kirk continued to insist there are “very good questions” millions of Americans have about the election.

Legal challenge after legal challenge has been rejected all across the country, including by Trump-appointed judges, and as Kirk tried to say “there are still plenty of pending legal challenges,” Rivera jumped in to say, “That is so dishonest.”

Kirk brought up how millions of Americans are questioning the election results (possibly because, well, the president of the United States and his allies are telling people they should be questioning the election results) and accused people like Rivera of wanting to “suppress that conversation.”

“For six weeks!” an exasperated Rivera shot back. “We have litigated this for six weeks! Twice the Supreme Court of the United States rejected it!”

“You have to stop this!” he added.

After showing clips of Trump supporters, Martha MacCallum remarked, “The passion is real for these millions and millions of people across the country. And how do you meet them? How does Joe Biden meet them? How does President Donald Trump address them right now in a way that can at least allow them to feel that their voices are heard, that their concerns are understood?”

Rivera praised Al Gore for having the “grace and good sense” to put the country ahead of himself and pointed out that the reason millions of people are latching onto baseless claims about the election is because “they believe him, they love him.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

