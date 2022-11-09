‘That’s Not Going to Play Well’: Fox News Contributor Warns Trump Not to Keep Attacking DeSantis After 20-Point Election Win

Fox News contributor and former GOP congressman, Jason Chaffetz, made clear on Wednesday morning that he believes Republicans are done with Donald Trump’s “drama” and will not be happy if the former president continues to attack Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) – who pulled off a whopping 20-point win on Tuesday in what was once the ultimate swing state.

Chaffetz spoke with Fox News’s Harris Faulkner and noted that the Republican base still has sympathy for Trump. They feel its “unfair how the media is treating them. It’s unfair what [sic] the Department of Justice has treated him. But you know what? We don’t like all the drama. We we like Ron DeSantis.”

“That’s what I hear,” clarified Chaffetz, adding:

And it’s going to be fascinating. But I don’t think Republicans want to hear infighting between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis. And right now, Donald Trump keeps taking shots at Ron DeSantis. That is not going to play well.

“Well, look. Only one of them picked up 20 points last night because that’s the person who was running on the ticket. And, you know, there are critics out there who say, well, Trump helped DeSantis by taking some shots at him because people who thought he was just an also-ran went out and voted and that might have driven up the points for it,” Faulkner responded, playing devil’s advocate.

“Some of the people that kind of kept arm’s length with Donald Trump. Think of Governor Kemp. He did exceptionally well. Ron DeSantis did exceptionally well. They’re not running away from the MAGA doctrine, but they’re trying to say, hey, I’ve got my own agenda and I am not going to be beholden,” Chaffetz replied.

“I’m not just the puppet of this person,” he continued, adding:

And again, Donald Trump is still wildly popular. Don’t don’t get me wrong. And his policies are wildly popular. But there’s a point to which you’ve got to actually be able to say… I mean the two people we just heard, you can see why they’re good candidates and why they won. But it was the night of the incumbent because 98% of the incumbents they won reelection.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

