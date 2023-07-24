‘That’s Why I’m an Idiot’: Harvard Alum Pete Hegseth Comes Clean About His College Education

Fox News host Pete Hegseth cited his time studying at Harvard University as the reason he’s an idiot.

“That’s why I’m an idiot,” the Harvard (and Princeton) grad admitted while co-hosting Fox & Friends Monday morning following a searing conversation about the Supreme Court, popular opinion, and, well… yeah. That was it.

To be fair, it was a self-effacing and funny joke, the likes of which Mediaite delights in. So kudos to Hegseth for a clever bit of self-mockery here, even if it is a bit on the nose.

At issue is a recent open letter to President Joe Biden written by Harvard professor Mark Tushnet that urges adherence to something he calls “Popular Constitutionalism.” The key paragraph states:

We urge President Biden to restrain MAGA justices immediately by announcing that if and when they issue rulings that are based on gravely mistaken interpretations of the Constitution that undermine our most fundamental commitments, the Administration will be guided by its own constitutional interpretations.

This unconventional approach was noticed by NRO’s Charles W. Cooke, who gave it good ridicule with a zazzy headline that read, “Harvard’s Mark Tushnet Wants Joe Biden to Become a Dictator.” And seeing as it’s a Monday morning in late July, this was perfect fodder for Fox & Friends.

Speaking of the slow news of Monday mornings in late July, we thought Hegseth’s self-admission was not just a funny joke but also highlighted the strange mix of populism and Ivy League education — on both sides! Hegseth noted:

It has been determined that the Supreme Court will interpret the Constitution. They want what’s called popular constitutional right, which is we, the people, interpret the Constitution,” Hegaseth noted. “I don’t really know. And we all get a chance to interpret it as we see fit. Right. But it comes down to who wins the presidency, who appoints justices, and it all comes back to that was Donald Trump. Right. His legacy is still there at the Supreme Court. They want to control everything. They don’t control the House. You see how powerful that’s been for House Republicans, and they don’t control the Supreme Court. And that’s a big problem for them.

“I understand these two authors; they have worked five years to expand the Supreme Court,” noted Steve Doocy about the “pack the court” movement. “And when Brett Kavanaugh, after he was confirmed, they took part in something called the one 2021 project about expanding federal courts, packing federal courts with liberal judges.”

“And this a Harvard professor,” Hegseth noted. “So you can send your kid for 100 grand to go become an idiot at Harvard.

“Didn’t you go to Harvard?” Doocy asked.

“That’s why I’m an idiot,” Hegesth japed.

Hegseth graduated undergrad from Princeton University, then received a Masters’s degree from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University after serving on military duty in Afghanistan.

Watch the above via Fox News.

